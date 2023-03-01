How To Invest In Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.32, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.02B. PSNY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.36, offering almost -151.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.81% since then. We note from Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PSNY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.39 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 3.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is -12.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSNY is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.45% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, and 6.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.09%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock is held by 96 institutions, with AMF Tjanstepension AB being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.94% of the shares, which is about 4.4 million shares worth $23.37 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 0.93% or 4.35 million shares worth $22.01 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.25 million shares worth $11.95 million, making up 0.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $9.05 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.