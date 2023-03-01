How To Invest In Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.62 million shares of the Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.30, and it changed around $0.53 or 1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.92B. BTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.29, offering almost -21.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.32% since then. We note from Peabody Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.34 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BTU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $2.16 for the current quarter.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.65 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.33% year-to-date, but still up 5.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTU is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $39.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Peabody Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.73 percent over the past six months and at a -23.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 370.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.39 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Peabody Energy Corporation to make $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.26 billion and $691.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 98.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.80%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares, and 82.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.59%. Peabody Energy Corporation stock is held by 343 institutions, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 17.97% of the shares, which is about 25.86 million shares worth $641.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.88% or 11.34 million shares worth $281.41 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.45 million shares worth $85.57 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $83.79 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.