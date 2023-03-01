How To Invest In Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 4.6 million shares of the Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.32, and it changed around -$0.57 or -6.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.67B. HLMN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.45, offering almost -49.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.79% since then. We note from Hillman Solutions Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Hillman Solutions Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HLMN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hillman Solutions Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) trade information

Instantly HLMN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.79 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.46% year-to-date, but still down -6.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) is -11.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLMN is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) estimates and forecasts

Hillman Solutions Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.98 percent over the past six months and at a -27.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $346.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp. to make $369.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $344.49 million and $363.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.90%.

HLMN Dividends

Hillman Solutions Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of Hillman Solutions Corp. shares, and 99.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.79%. Hillman Solutions Corp. stock is held by 221 institutions, with CCMP Capital GP, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 30.65% of the shares, which is about 59.6 million shares worth $449.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.89% or 11.46 million shares worth $86.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.57 million shares worth $42.0 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.85 million shares worth around $29.05 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.