Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 16.18 million shares of the Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.27, and it changed around $1.62 or 16.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.31B. HIMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.06, offering almost 10.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.87% since then. We note from Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Instantly HIMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.77 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 75.82% year-to-date, but still up 20.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is 45.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.38 day(s).

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Hims & Hers Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 87.21 percent over the past six months and at a 31.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 91.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $161.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Hims & Hers Health Inc. to make $162.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $84.7 million and $101.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 90.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 60.50%.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.44% of Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, and 58.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.40%. Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.58% of the shares, which is about 11.12 million shares worth $62.02 million.

Redpoint Management, Llc, with 5.21% or 10.4 million shares worth $58.01 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.57 million shares worth $19.93 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.03 million shares worth around $16.9 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.