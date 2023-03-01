HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Shares Might Go Down -42.63% This Year

In the last trading session, 2.1 million shares of the HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.20, and it changed around $0.46 or 1.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.81B. HCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.03, offering almost -105.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.37% since then. We note from HashiCorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

HashiCorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended HCP as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HashiCorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Instantly HCP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.53 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.80% year-to-date, but still down -4.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is -8.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.62 day(s).

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

HashiCorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.08 percent over the past six months and at a 33.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $124.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect HashiCorp Inc. to make $128.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $96.52 million and $100.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.60%.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 09.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of HashiCorp Inc. shares, and 74.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.58%. HashiCorp Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.06% of the shares, which is about 9.07 million shares worth $291.87 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 8.75% or 7.17 million shares worth $196.02 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 3.01 million shares worth $82.15 million, making up 3.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $65.63 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.