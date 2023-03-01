Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.45, and it changed around $0.21 or 3.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. GRND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.51, offering almost -1008.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.23% since then. We note from Grindr Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 421.79K.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) trade information

Instantly GRND has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.56 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.71% year-to-date, but still up 5.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) is 19.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Grindr Inc. (GRND) estimates and forecasts

GRND Dividends

Grindr Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 89.71% of Grindr Inc. shares, and 11.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.85%. Grindr Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Glazer Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.95% of the shares, which is about 2.75 million shares worth $28.49 million.

Sculptor Capital Lp, with 6.49% or 1.79 million shares worth $18.58 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $1.41 million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund held roughly 43520.0 shares worth around $0.45 million, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.