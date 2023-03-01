GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.90M. GRNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.15, offering almost -2847.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48. We note from GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 328.34K.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GRNA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

Instantly GRNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8070 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.32% year-to-date, but still down -31.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) is -55.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRNA is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1045.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -733.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect GreenLight Biosciences Holdings to make $1.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.39% of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings shares, and 26.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.69%. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings stock is held by 95 institutions, with Cormorant Asset Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.77% of the shares, which is about 10.26 million shares worth $23.81 million.

CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY, with 4.28% or 6.49 million shares worth $15.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.71 million shares worth $2.01 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $1.88 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.