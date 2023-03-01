Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among F45 Training Holdings Inc. Stocks (NYSE: FXLV)

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $208.80M. FXLV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.66, offering almost -656.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.84% since then. We note from F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 415.10K.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) trade information

Instantly FXLV has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.68 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.37% year-to-date, but still down -16.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) is -33.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.56 day(s).

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) estimates and forecasts

F45 Training Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.45 percent over the past six months and at a 8.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect F45 Training Holdings Inc. to make $30.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $61.82 million and $50.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -38.40%.

FXLV Dividends

F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.20% of F45 Training Holdings Inc. shares, and 50.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.60%. F45 Training Holdings Inc. stock is held by 118 institutions, with Kennedy Lewis Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.61% of the shares, which is about 14.06 million shares worth $43.45 million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with 7.56% or 7.27 million shares worth $22.47 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 1.64 million shares worth $4.4 million, making up 1.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $2.77 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.