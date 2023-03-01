Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE)

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.03, and it changed around $0.66 or 4.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.43B. IE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.98, offering almost -6.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.36% since then. We note from Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 254.57K.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) trade information

Instantly IE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.78 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.70% year-to-date, but still down -2.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) is 11.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.1 day(s).

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) estimates and forecasts

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.96 percent over the past six months and at a -263.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.40%.

IE Dividends

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.54% of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. shares, and 35.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.59%. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stock is held by 98 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.27% of the shares, which is about 8.61 million shares worth $71.02 million.

Sailingstone Capital Partners LLC, with 4.30% or 3.99 million shares worth $32.95 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.38 million shares worth $65.4 million, making up 5.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $10.53 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.