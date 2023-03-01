Future Outlook And Rover Group Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.18, and it changed around $0.39 or 10.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $782.16M. ROVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.52, offering almost -55.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.88% since then. We note from Rover Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 369.69K.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information

Instantly ROVR has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.38 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.90% year-to-date, but still up 8.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) is 8.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.64 day(s).

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) estimates and forecasts

Rover Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.73 percent over the past six months and at a 73.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Rover Group Inc. to make $40.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.01 million and $27.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.50%.

ROVR Dividends

Rover Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.69% of Rover Group Inc. shares, and 84.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.74%. Rover Group Inc. stock is held by 142 institutions, with Madrona Venture Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.40% of the shares, which is about 26.46 million shares worth $97.12 million.

Foundry Group, LLC, with 11.03% or 20.27 million shares worth $67.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 3.69 million shares worth $17.76 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.55 million shares worth around $11.85 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.