EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 1.86 million shares of the EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.40, and it changed around -$1.64 or -7.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.54B. ESMT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.65, offering almost -16.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.63% since then. We note from EngageSmart Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 462.39K.

EngageSmart Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ESMT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EngageSmart Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) trade information

Instantly ESMT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.84 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.25% year-to-date, but still down -8.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) is -0.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ESMT is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) estimates and forecasts

EngageSmart Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.18 percent over the past six months and at a 15.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $83.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect EngageSmart Inc. to make $86.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $61.62 million and $67.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.20%.

ESMT Dividends

EngageSmart Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 09.

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.21% of EngageSmart Inc. shares, and 90.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.83%. EngageSmart Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 58.74% of the shares, which is about 97.21 million shares worth $2.01 billion.

Summit Partners, L.P., with 16.27% or 26.93 million shares worth $557.11 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.81 million shares worth $14.25 million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $16.39 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.