EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.48, and it changed around $0.65 or 6.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $685.59M. EH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.84, offering almost -55.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.08% since then. We note from EHang Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

EHang Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.80 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.80% year-to-date, but still up 8.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is -19.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EH is forecast to be at a low of $28.15 and a high of $28.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -145.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -145.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -600.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect EHang Holdings Limited to make $2.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 162.30%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.90% of EHang Holdings Limited shares, and 19.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.21%. EHang Holdings Limited stock is held by 64 institutions, with Axim Planning & Wealth being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.79% of the shares, which is about 2.53 million shares worth $29.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.47% or 1.29 million shares worth $14.86 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $5.37 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $5.13 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.