ECPG Stock Forecast 2023: Encore Capital Group Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 15.51%

In today’s recent session, 1.77 million shares of the Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.15, and it changed around $0.47 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. ECPG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.73, offering almost -39.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.51% since then. We note from Encore Capital Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 216.96K.

Encore Capital Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ECPG as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Encore Capital Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) trade information

Instantly ECPG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.84 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.78% year-to-date, but still down -8.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) is -5.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ECPG is forecast to be at a low of $56.00 and a high of $73.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) estimates and forecasts

Encore Capital Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.85 percent over the past six months and at a -18.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -14.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $319.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Encore Capital Group Inc. to make $324.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $270.13 million and $499.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -35.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.40%. Encore Capital Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -33.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.

ECPG Dividends

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.61% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares, and 121.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 124.56%. Encore Capital Group Inc. stock is held by 301 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 17.13% of the shares, which is about 4.01 million shares worth $182.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.18% or 2.61 million shares worth $118.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.73 million shares worth $83.09 million, making up 7.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $63.01 million, which represents about 5.35% of the total shares outstanding.