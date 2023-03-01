DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.98, and it changed around $0.83 or 2.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.23B. DOCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.89, offering almost -99.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.89% since then. We note from DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended DOCN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Instantly DOCN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.50 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.56% year-to-date, but still down -4.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is 7.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOCN is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $63.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.83 percent over the past six months and at a 69.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 242.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $161.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. to make $168.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $119.66 million and $127.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.60%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 52.33% per year for the next five years.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.26% of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, and 55.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.03%. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock is held by 354 institutions, with IA Venture Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.69% of the shares, which is about 7.4 million shares worth $594.8 million.

IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP, with 7.69% or 7.4 million shares worth $267.82 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.24 million shares worth $57.04 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $40.49 million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.