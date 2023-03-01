Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 7.71 million shares of the Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.02, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.20B. CS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.02, offering almost -165.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.3% since then. We note from Credit Suisse Group AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.31 million.

Credit Suisse Group AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended CS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Instantly CS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.11 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.82% year-to-date, but still up 0.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is -12.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Credit Suisse Group AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.68 percent over the past six months and at a 44.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.40%.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 3.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares, and 2.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.59%. Credit Suisse Group AG stock is held by 213 institutions, with Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 26.41 million shares worth $103.54 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.16% or 6.41 million shares worth $25.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 1.28 million shares worth $5.29 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Value Series held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $4.92 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.