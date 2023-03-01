Could Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GREE) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.44M. GREE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.68, offering almost -2386.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.86% since then. We note from Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Instantly GREE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5798 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 78.14% year-to-date, but still down -7.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) is -41.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) estimates and forecasts

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.34 percent over the past six months and at a -490.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. to make $48.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $44.28 million and $37.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.70%.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 15.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.80% of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares, and 51.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.66%. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.15% of the shares, which is about 0.6 million shares worth $1.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.27% or 0.47 million shares worth $0.95 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $0.8 million, making up 2.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.51 million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.