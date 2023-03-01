CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.39 million shares of the CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.82M. CNEY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.91, offering almost -838.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31 since then. We note from CN Energy Group. Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Instantly CNEY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3254 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.39% year-to-date, but still down -5.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) is -48.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.86% of CN Energy Group. Inc. shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.11%. CN Energy Group. Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 23900.0 shares worth $7289.0.

Advisor Group, Inc., with 0.00% or 170.0 shares worth $51.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8671.0 shares worth $2644.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.