Can Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $97.97, and it changed around -$3.16 or -3.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.05B. SMCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $103.98, offering almost -6.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.18% since then. We note from Super Micro Computer Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Instantly SMCI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 103.98 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.33% year-to-date, but still up 11.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is 31.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.88 day(s).

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Super Micro Computer Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.32 percent over the past six months and at a 89.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Super Micro Computer Inc. to make $1.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.36 billion and $1.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.70%. Super Micro Computer Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 154.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.32% of Super Micro Computer Inc. shares, and 72.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.20%. Super Micro Computer Inc. stock is held by 353 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.65% of the shares, which is about 4.81 million shares worth $265.01 million.

Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc., with 9.12% or 4.55 million shares worth $250.49 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.33 million shares worth $73.28 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $107.88 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.