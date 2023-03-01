Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.4 million shares of the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.23, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $613.89M. BKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.61, offering almost -135.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.63% since then. We note from Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BKD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) trade information

Instantly BKD has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.59 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.32% year-to-date, but still up 6.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is 9.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKD is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) estimates and forecasts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.58 percent over the past six months and at a 7.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $695.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. to make $732.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $643.87 million and $677.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.40%. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -133.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

BKD Dividends

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.65% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares, and 103.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.86%. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock is held by 241 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 18.20% of the shares, which is about 33.99 million shares worth $145.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.31% or 17.38 million shares worth $74.23 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 7.73 million shares worth $24.36 million, making up 4.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.33 million shares worth around $22.76 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.