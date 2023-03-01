BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 8.73 million shares of the BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.43, and it changed around -$0.96 or -13.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $962.70M. BRSP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.63, offering almost -49.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.98% since then. We note from BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 526.37K.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BRSP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BrightSpire Capital Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) trade information

Instantly BRSP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.55 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.13% year-to-date, but still down -12.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) is -13.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRSP is forecast to be at a low of $9.50 and a high of $12.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) estimates and forecasts

BrightSpire Capital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.57 percent over the past six months and at a -3.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect BrightSpire Capital Inc. to make $33.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.74 million and $29.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.30%.

BRSP Dividends

BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 10.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of BrightSpire Capital Inc. shares, and 64.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.79%. BrightSpire Capital Inc. stock is held by 235 institutions, with Nut Tree Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.30% of the shares, which is about 9.41 million shares worth $59.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.84% or 8.82 million shares worth $55.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.79 million shares worth $17.59 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.29 million shares worth around $14.48 million, which represents about 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.