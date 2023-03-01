Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.87, and it changed around $0.06 or 7.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $580.40M. BHG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.45, offering almost -296.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.68% since then. We note from Bright Health Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Bright Health Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BHG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Bright Health Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Instantly BHG has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9299 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.87% year-to-date, but still up 19.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) is -11.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHG is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -359.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Bright Health Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.63 percent over the past six months and at a 37.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Bright Health Group Inc. to make $799.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $962.33 million and $1.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 79.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -56.50%.

Bright Health Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -648.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 39.40% per year for the next five years.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 01.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.93% of Bright Health Group Inc. shares, and 94.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.37%. Bright Health Group Inc. stock is held by 167 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 34.65% of the shares, which is about 218.21 million shares worth $229.12 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC, with 12.60% or 79.31 million shares worth $83.28 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.89 million shares worth $7.23 million, making up 1.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.68 million shares worth around $3.04 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.