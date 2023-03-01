Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.88, and it changed around $0.08 or 9.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $155.12M. BGXX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.00, offering almost -6490.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.23% since then. We note from Bright Green Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) trade information

Instantly BGXX has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9500 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 87.97% year-to-date, but still down -5.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) is 74.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.24 day(s).

Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) estimates and forecasts

BGXX Dividends

Bright Green Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.19% of Bright Green Corporation shares, and 8.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.92%. Bright Green Corporation stock is held by 25 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.81% of the shares, which is about 4.76 million shares worth $5.14 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 2.81% or 4.76 million shares worth $5.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $0.97 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.