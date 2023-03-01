Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.37 million shares of the Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.76M. BOXD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.45, offering almost -2046.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.97% since then. We note from Boxed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

Instantly BOXD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7000 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 200.10% year-to-date, but still down -14.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) is 14.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 67.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Boxed Inc. to make $51.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $45.05 million and $46.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.00%.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.17% of Boxed Inc. shares, and 30.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.98%. Boxed Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.43% of the shares, which is about 4.0 million shares worth $2.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.12% or 3.78 million shares worth $2.19 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.88 million shares worth $1.67 million, making up 3.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $0.65 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.