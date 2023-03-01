Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5.66 million shares of the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.09, and it changed around $0.76 or 9.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. AUPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.41, offering almost -47.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.23% since then. We note from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Instantly AUPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.66 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 110.42% year-to-date, but still up 16.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is -2.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.75 percent over the past six months and at a 39.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 192.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $26.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.4 million and $21.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.20%.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.74% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 41.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.02%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 267 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.43% of the shares, which is about 7.71 million shares worth $58.0 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP, with 4.00% or 5.68 million shares worth $42.69 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.07 million shares worth $13.27 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $4.82 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.