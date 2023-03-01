Are SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.13, and it changed around $1.38 or 11.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $579.43M. SKYT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.95, offering almost -59.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.26% since then. We note from SkyWater Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 271.83K.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) trade information

Instantly SKYT has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.61 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 84.67% year-to-date, but still up 1.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) is 22.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKYT is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) estimates and forecasts

SkyWater Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.44 percent over the past six months and at a 47.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect SkyWater Technology Inc. to make $63.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.12 million and $47.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.20%.

SkyWater Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -221.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

SKYT Dividends

SkyWater Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 13.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.73% of SkyWater Technology Inc. shares, and 15.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.23%. SkyWater Technology Inc. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.09% of the shares, which is about 0.87 million shares worth $11.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.97% or 0.82 million shares worth $10.76 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $3.99 million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $3.56 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.