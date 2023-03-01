Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.00, and it changed around $0.85 or 4.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $733.80M. ASC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.20, offering almost -1.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.95% since then. We note from Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 937.76K.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) trade information

Instantly ASC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.41 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.85% year-to-date, but still up 7.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is 36.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) estimates and forecasts

Ardmore Shipping Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 90.76 percent over the past six months and at a -33.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 576.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2,866.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 175.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $87.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corporation to make $74.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.87 million and $63.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 215.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.80%. Ardmore Shipping Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 413.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 42.64% per year for the next five years.

ASC Dividends

Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 2.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.89% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares, and 65.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.19%. Ardmore Shipping Corporation stock is held by 175 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.12% of the shares, which is about 2.85 million shares worth $26.01 million.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, with 5.99% or 2.39 million shares worth $21.85 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.91 million shares worth $13.17 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $6.5 million, which represents about 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.