An Analysis Of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.25, and it changed around $0.64 or 6.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02B. VZIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.11, offering almost -37.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.88% since then. We note from VIZIO Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 372.00K.

VIZIO Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VZIO as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VIZIO Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Instantly VZIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.56 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.33% year-to-date, but still up 6.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) is 15.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VZIO is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

VIZIO Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.74 percent over the past six months and at a 95.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 140.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $510.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect VIZIO Holding Corp. to make $410.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $628.87 million and $485.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.40%.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.27% of VIZIO Holding Corp. shares, and 29.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.80%. VIZIO Holding Corp. stock is held by 145 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.54% of the shares, which is about 7.69 million shares worth $67.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.76% or 4.42 million shares worth $38.63 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 5.15 million shares worth $57.72 million, making up 4.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd held roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $20.87 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.