An Analysis Of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.14 million shares of the PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.78, and it changed around -$3.17 or -13.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.61B. PWSC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.05, offering almost -31.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.41% since then. We note from PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 473.33K.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PWSC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) trade information

Instantly PWSC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.00 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.28% year-to-date, but still down -15.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) is -12.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PWSC is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) estimates and forecasts

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.74 percent over the past six months and at a 5.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $162.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc. to make $164.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $146.09 million and $149.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.90%.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.15% per year for the next five years.

PWSC Dividends

PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. shares, and 80.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.00%. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stock is held by 188 institutions, with Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 37.82% of the shares, which is about 75.41 million shares worth $1.26 billion.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with 5.07% or 10.11 million shares worth $168.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.4 million shares worth $39.98 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $33.61 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.