Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 34.16 million shares of the Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.55, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.62B. ABEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.32, offering almost -30.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.88% since then. We note from Ambev S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.57 million.

Ambev S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ABEV as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ambev S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Instantly ABEV has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.59 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.25% year-to-date, but still up 1.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is -3.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABEV is forecast to be at a low of $2.40 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -96.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Ambev S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.84 percent over the past six months and at a 6.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ambev S.A. to make $3.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.94 billion and $3.53 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.20%. Ambev S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 11.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.40% per year for the next five years.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.25. It is important to note, however, that the 9.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambev S.A. shares, and 18.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.59%. Ambev S.A. stock is held by 402 institutions, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.79% of the shares, which is about 282.31 million shares worth $798.94 million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 0.82% or 129.46 million shares worth $366.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and First Eagle Overseas Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 135.88 million shares worth $413.08 million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Overseas Fund held roughly 72.45 million shares worth around $220.24 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.