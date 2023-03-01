Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.86, and it changed around $0.09 or 3.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $436.52M. BIRD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.08, offering almost -182.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.17% since then. We note from Allbirds Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Instantly BIRD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.88 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.18% year-to-date, but still up 5.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) is 1.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.45 day(s).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Allbirds Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.71 percent over the past six months and at a 16.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $96.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Allbirds Inc. to make $68.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $97.22 million and $62.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.50%.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 09.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of Allbirds Inc. shares, and 47.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.47%. Allbirds Inc. stock is held by 208 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 9.05 million shares worth $27.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.76% or 6.51 million shares worth $19.78 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.16 million shares worth $9.6 million, making up 3.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.78 million shares worth around $9.56 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.