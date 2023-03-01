Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.57, and it changed around -$0.28 or -7.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.09M. AMTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.06, offering almost -349.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.62, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.4% since then. We note from Aemetis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 546.07K.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) trade information

Instantly AMTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.07 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.85% year-to-date, but still down -8.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) is -17.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.26 day(s).

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Aemetis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.38 percent over the past six months and at a 29.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -733.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Aemetis Inc. to make $60.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $64.36 million and $52.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.20%.

AMTX Dividends

Aemetis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.74% of Aemetis Inc. shares, and 59.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.14%. Aemetis Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.30% of the shares, which is about 3.61 million shares worth $22.1 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P., with 6.32% or 2.22 million shares worth $13.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

GMO Resources Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 0.99 million shares worth $5.47 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $5.04 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.