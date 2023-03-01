3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.48 million shares of the 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $111.45, and it changed around $3.71 or 3.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.92B. MMM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $154.66, offering almost -38.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $106.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.21% since then. We note from 3M Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) trade information

Instantly MMM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 111.66 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.06% year-to-date, but still up 2.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is -1.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.46 day(s).

3M Company (MMM) estimates and forecasts

3M Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.86 percent over the past six months and at a -14.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect 3M Company to make $7.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.83 billion and $8.7 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.10%. 3M Company earnings are expected to increase by 0.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.23% per year for the next five years.

MMM Dividends

3M Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.00. It is important to note, however, that the 5.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of 3M Company shares, and 68.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.59%. 3M Company stock is held by 2,644 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.51% of the shares, which is about 46.87 million shares worth $5.26 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.72% or 42.49 million shares worth $4.77 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 16.73 million shares worth $1.88 billion, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 12.55 million shares worth around $1.41 billion, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.