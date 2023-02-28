You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM).

In the last trading session, 4.91 million shares of the Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.49, and it changed around $0.7 or 2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.83B. TCOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.17, offering almost -13.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.74% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.69 million.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.49 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.17% year-to-date, but still down -2.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is -11.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Trip.com Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.79 percent over the past six months and at a -60.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -142.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 500.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $714.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited to make $778.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $650.41 million and $570.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.10%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 06.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Trip.com Group Limited shares, and 54.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.38%. Trip.com Group Limited stock is held by 538 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.46% of the shares, which is about 28.63 million shares worth $781.97 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 4.33% or 27.78 million shares worth $758.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 7.33 million shares worth $165.87 million, making up 1.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 7.09 million shares worth around $160.47 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.