You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO).

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.25, and it changed around $0.61 or 9.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19B. LPRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.12, offering almost -191.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.21% since then. We note from Open Lending Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 861.82K.

Open Lending Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LPRO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Open Lending Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Instantly LPRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.80 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.41% year-to-date, but still down -18.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) is -15.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPRO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -175.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

Open Lending Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.67 percent over the past six months and at a -3.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -56.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Open Lending Corporation to make $37.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $51.63 million and $50.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.20%.

Open Lending Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 205.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.28% per year for the next five years.

LPRO Dividends

Open Lending Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.42% of Open Lending Corporation shares, and 92.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.06%. Open Lending Corporation stock is held by 272 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 13.58% of the shares, which is about 17.15 million shares worth $137.88 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.65% or 10.92 million shares worth $87.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.66 million shares worth $53.57 million, making up 5.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $24.1 million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.