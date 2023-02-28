Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 3.29 million shares of the Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.12M. YOSH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.50, offering almost -261.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.89% since then. We note from Yoshiharu Global Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.86K.

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) trade information

Instantly YOSH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5895 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.39% year-to-date, but still up 22.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) is -1.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 99280.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

YOSH Dividends

Yoshiharu Global Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.68% of Yoshiharu Global Co. shares, and 1.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.53%. Yoshiharu Global Co. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.48% of the shares, which is about 55000.0 shares worth $69850.0.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.39% or 44274.0 shares worth $56227.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.