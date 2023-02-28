Why SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $313.63, and it changed around $17.45 or 5.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.94B. SEDG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $375.90, offering almost -19.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $190.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.37% since then. We note from SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SEDG as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Instantly SEDG has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 316.06 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.72% year-to-date, but still up 2.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is 3.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $369.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEDG is forecast to be at a low of $305.00 and a high of $452.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.29 percent over the past six months and at a 56.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $879.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies Inc. to make $918.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $551.91 million and $655.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.10%. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -46.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 42.02% per year for the next five years.

SEDG Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders