Why Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.98 million shares of the Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.94, and it changed around $5.85 or 18.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.99B. PGNY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.10, offering almost -43.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.51% since then. We note from Progyny Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 920.08K.

Progyny Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PGNY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Progyny Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) trade information

Instantly PGNY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.17 on Monday, 02/27/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -2.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.60% year-to-date, but still up 16.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is 9.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PGNY is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $62.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) estimates and forecasts

Progyny Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.34 percent over the past six months and at a 23.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -93.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $211.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Progyny Inc. to make $232.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $127.55 million and $172.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 66.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 95.09%. Progyny Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 39.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.60% per year for the next five years.

PGNY Dividends

Progyny Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.36% of Progyny Inc. shares, and 99.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.43%. Progyny Inc. stock is held by 392 institutions, with TPG GP A, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.77% of the shares, which is about 10.0 million shares worth $370.6 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.33% or 8.67 million shares worth $321.22 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.22 million shares worth $119.38 million, making up 3.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $72.35 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.