Why Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.72 million shares of the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.96, and it changed around $2.62 or 3.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.87B. EW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $131.10, offering almost -63.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.05% since then. We note from Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) trade information

Instantly EW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 80.20 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.16% year-to-date, but still up 5.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is 2.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.35 day(s).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) estimates and forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.37 percent over the past six months and at a 1.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.39 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Corporation to make $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.34 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.50%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 2.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.54% per year for the next five years.

EW Dividends

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 28.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.81% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, and 84.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.43%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock is held by 1,755 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.48% of the shares, which is about 52.4 million shares worth $4.33 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.23% or 50.91 million shares worth $4.21 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 18.49 million shares worth $1.53 billion, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 14.05 million shares worth around $1.16 billion, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.