Why Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around $0.04 or 15.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.83M. LODE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.12, offering almost -562.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Comstock Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 851.21K.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Instantly LODE has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3400 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.00% year-to-date, but still down -6.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) is -35.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LODE is forecast to be at a low of $4.75 and a high of $4.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1384.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1384.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -78.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -89.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.30%.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.93% of Comstock Inc. shares, and 4.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.97%. Comstock Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.98% of the shares, which is about 1.7 million shares worth $0.72 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.68% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.07 million shares worth $0.45 million, making up 1.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.