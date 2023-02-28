WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Share Price Might Move Down By -91.94%

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.79M. WETG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.50, offering almost -13189.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.47% since then. We note from WeTrade Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Instantly WETG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4850 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.47% year-to-date, but still down -18.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) is 21.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) estimates and forecasts

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 17 and April 21.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.13% of WeTrade Group Inc. shares, and 1.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.53%. WeTrade Group Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 1.84 million shares worth $1.49 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.09% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $82290.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 88233.0 shares worth around $76762.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.