Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.03, and it changed around $0.45 or 2.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.05B. WB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.09, offering almost -43.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.35% since then. We note from Weibo Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Weibo Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended WB as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Weibo Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Instantly WB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.63 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.99% year-to-date, but still down -0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is -13.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WB is forecast to be at a low of $16.30 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Weibo Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.04 percent over the past six months and at a -33.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $448.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Weibo Corporation to make $386.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $616.29 million and $484.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.90%. Weibo Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 35.20% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -7.85% per year for the next five years.

WB Dividends

Weibo Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 01.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.06% of Weibo Corporation shares, and 40.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.21%. Weibo Corporation stock is held by 268 institutions, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.12% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $190.4 million.

ARGA Investment Management, LP, with 3.94% or 5.79 million shares worth $122.47 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.4 million shares worth $50.7 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $46.99 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.