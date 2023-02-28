Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $135.20, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.94B. VLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $150.39, offering almost -11.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $79.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.09% since then. We note from Valero Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

Valero Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VLO as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) trade information

Instantly VLO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 137.12 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.57% year-to-date, but still up 2.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is -5.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $158.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLO is forecast to be at a low of $126.00 and a high of $174.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) estimates and forecasts

Valero Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.93 percent over the past six months and at a -18.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.50%.

VLO Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Valero Energy Corporation shares, and 82.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.91%. Valero Energy Corporation stock is held by 1,706 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.77% of the shares, which is about 41.54 million shares worth $4.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.14% or 35.22 million shares worth $3.76 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.75 million shares worth $1.26 billion, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 11.15 million shares worth around $1.41 billion, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.