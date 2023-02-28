TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 7.0 million shares of the TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.05 or 11.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.78M. RNAZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.08, offering almost -541.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.67% since then. We note from TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.02 million.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Instantly RNAZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5500 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.00% year-to-date, but still down -8.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is -35.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.51 percent over the past six months and at a -65.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.87% of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 5.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.77%. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.93% of the shares, which is about 1.29 million shares worth $1.42 million.

Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with 2.50% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 53383.0 shares worth around $21353.0, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.