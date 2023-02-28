The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 1.42 million shares of the The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.15, and it changed around -$2.55 or -4.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.02B. BNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.82, offering almost -49.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.75% since then. We note from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) trade information

Instantly BNS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.11 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.39% year-to-date, but still down -5.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is -5.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.57 day(s).

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) estimates and forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.57 percent over the past six months and at a -7.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to make $6.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.04 billion and $5.96 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.30%. The Bank of Nova Scotia earnings are expected to increase by 4.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.70% per year for the next five years.

BNS Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.01. It is important to note, however, that the 5.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares, and 53.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.54%. The Bank of Nova Scotia stock is held by 775 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 112.24 million shares worth $5.34 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 4.92% or 58.59 million shares worth $2.87 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 16.06 million shares worth $776.16 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 8.98 million shares worth around $426.96 million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.