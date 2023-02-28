Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $58.00 In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.6 million shares of the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.37, and it changed around $0.78 or 4.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11B. NOVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.47, offering almost -81.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.21% since then. We note from Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NOVA as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Instantly NOVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.70 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.55% year-to-date, but still down -3.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is -4.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOVA is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -233.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.78 percent over the past six months and at a 17.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -184.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 109.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. to make $141.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.02 million and $65.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 116.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 114.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.20%. Sunnova Energy International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -13.40% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -14.00% per year for the next five years.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.31% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, and 128.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 131.94%. Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock is held by 394 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 13.83% of the shares, which is about 15.9 million shares worth $350.99 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 8.83% or 10.15 million shares worth $224.08 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.27 million shares worth $58.87 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $64.98 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.