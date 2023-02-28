SUMO Stock Forecast 2023: Sumo Logic Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 45.97%

In today’s recent session, 2.11 million shares of the Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.90, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.46B. SUMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.60, offering almost -5.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.97% since then. We note from Sumo Logic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Instantly SUMO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.93 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.91% year-to-date, but still up 0.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Sumo Logic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.38 percent over the past six months and at a 21.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $77.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Sumo Logic Inc. to make $79.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $67.05 million and $67.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.70%.

SUMO Dividends

Sumo Logic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.99% of Sumo Logic Inc. shares, and 72.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.69%. Sumo Logic Inc. stock is held by 242 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.70% of the shares, which is about 10.44 million shares worth $78.31 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.61% or 9.13 million shares worth $68.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $21.5 million, making up 2.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.61 million shares worth around $19.54 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.