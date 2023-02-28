Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s (SDIG): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.23M. SDIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.43, offering almost -2305.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SDIG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Instantly SDIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8700 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.23% year-to-date, but still down -25.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SDIG is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.30 percent over the past six months and at a -98.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 243.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. to make $23.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.01 million and $28.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.70%.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.73% of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares, and 30.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.06%. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.59% of the shares, which is about 2.27 million shares worth $2.37 million.

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, with 4.52% or 1.56 million shares worth $1.62 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $0.41 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $83627.0, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.