Stock Performance And Outlook Of LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN)

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.81, and it changed around -$0.71 or -5.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $943.62M. LPSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.66, offering almost -125.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.6% since then. We note from LivePerson Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 808.97K.

LivePerson Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended LPSN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LivePerson Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

Instantly LPSN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.86 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.47% year-to-date, but still down -17.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is -3.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPSN is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) estimates and forecasts

LivePerson Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.76 percent over the past six months and at a 62.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -59.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $126.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect LivePerson Inc. to make $132.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $123.8 million and $130.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.20%. LivePerson Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -9.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

LPSN Dividends

LivePerson Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 01.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.85% of LivePerson Inc. shares, and 86.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.00%. LivePerson Inc. stock is held by 265 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 18.75% of the shares, which is about 14.13 million shares worth $166.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.25% or 9.23 million shares worth $108.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.2 million shares worth $61.36 million, making up 6.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $25.22 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.