Stock Performance And Outlook Of Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB)

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.75, and it changed around -$0.39 or -1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.38B. COLB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.68, offering almost -23.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.34% since then. We note from Columbia Banking System Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Columbia Banking System Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended COLB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Columbia Banking System Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) trade information

Instantly COLB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.96 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.26% year-to-date, but still down -3.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) is -1.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COLB is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) estimates and forecasts

Columbia Banking System Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.82 percent over the past six months and at a -1.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 180.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $333.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc. to make $564.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $170.38 million and $172.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 95.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 227.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.00%. Columbia Banking System Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 28.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

COLB Dividends

Columbia Banking System Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 3.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares, and 108.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.61%. Columbia Banking System Inc. stock is held by 348 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.40% of the shares, which is about 11.33 million shares worth $337.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.04% or 9.47 million shares worth $282.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.57 million shares worth $165.81 million, making up 7.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value held roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $88.91 million, which represents about 3.79% of the total shares outstanding.