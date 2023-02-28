Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of SPR Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.90, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.69B. SPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.03, offering almost -53.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.64% since then. We note from Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Instantly SPR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.49 on Monday, 02/27/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.53% year-to-date, but still down -4.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is 1.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.52 day(s).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,800.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. to make $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.17 billion and $1.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.20%.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.95% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, and 91.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.87%. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock is held by 355 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.69% of the shares, which is about 10.2 million shares worth $223.53 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.31% or 6.64 million shares worth $145.6 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.95 million shares worth $86.6 million, making up 3.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $69.46 million, which represents about 3.01% of the total shares outstanding.